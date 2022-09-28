Derry City midfielder Ciaron Harkin damages ACL again after 7-month recovery process

Derry City midfielder Ciaron Harkin has suffered further damage to his ACL, the club have confirmed.

The 26-year-old ruptured his ACL against Shamrock Rovers last February, and hasn't featured since. Harkin recently returned to training, but suffered a further setback this week, with scans revealing further damage to his knee. The Derry native will miss the rest of the season.

“It's been long, but I'm enjoying seeing the team do well," Harkin told the independent.ie, speaking before the setback at last week's FIFA 23 launch.

"Everyone has been brilliant in my recovery. The physio and strength and conditioning coach at Derry are working with me every day. My family has pushed me on too. I’ve been strong and worked hard, so I'm looking for the outcome at the end of it.

"I’m working hard and looking forward to getting back on the pitch.

"Derry City FC’s medical team have confirmed that midfielder Ciaron Harkin has damaged his ACL in training this week," the club said in a statement.

"Michael Hegarty (Physio) told the club’s website that the extent of the injury was confirmed following a scan and Ciaron will see a specialist on Friday so that they can prepare a recovery plan.

"The announcement is all the more concerning given that the 26-year old had entered the final stages of his rehabilitation after 7 months out with the same injury.

"Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to ‘Jackie’ for a speedy recovery."

Derry sit five points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers with six games remaining in the Premier Division, with the side's meeting in the second last game of the season.

The Candystripes will also look to progress to a first FAI Cup final since 2014 when they host Treaty United in next month's semi-final.