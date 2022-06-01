Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins turns down talks with Notts County

Ruaidhri Higgins has got plenty of praise for the job he is doing at Derry City. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins has turned down the chance to speak with Notts County about their vacant manager position.

County are desperate to return to the Football League having missed out on promotion from the National League - the old Conference - via the playoffs.

They are on the lookout for a new boss after Ian Burchnall departed to take over League One-bound Forest Green Rovers and are spreading the net wide with a view to reawakening a club which is performing way below expectations.

Independent.ie understands that Higgins was sounded out to see if he would be interested after being identified as a strong candidate.

Analytics firm Football Radar are part of an ambitious Danish consortium who own County and their data-driven research led them to the conclusion that Higgins (37) would fit the bill for what they are looking for based on the style and approach of his Derry side.

However, Higgins is happy where he is and opted against exploring the opportunity. He gave up his position as chief scout and analyst on Stephen Kenny's Ireland staff to take over his local club last April.

Earlier this year, he signed a new four-year deal with billionaire owner Philip O'Doherty providing strong backing with a view to propelling Derry to the top of the tree.

After a strong start to the campaign suggested a title challenge was imminent, Derry's form has dropped off prior to the mid-season break with a return of three points from their last six games leaving the Candystripes nine points off leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Higgins is the second manager from these shores to attract UK attention in recent weeks with Rovers boss Stephen Bradley turning down an offer to take over as manager of League One outfit Lincoln City.