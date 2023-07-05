Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins linked with Barnsley move

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins has been linked with a move to League One side Barnsley, according to local reports.

It is understood that Higgins has held discussions with the English club about the post, which is vacant following the departure of Michael Duff to Swansea City last month.

Higgins (38) took the reins at Derry City in April 2021, his first role as a senior manager, and has secured back-to-back European qualifications, and led the club to a first FAI Cup in a decade when they defeated Shelbourne in last November’s Aviva Stadium final.

Despite being hit by a spate of injuries this season, the club currently sit in third, six points off leaders Shamrock Rovers ahead of Friday’s league meeting with Sligo Rovers.

With Higgins currently contracted at Derry until the end of 2025, a move away from the Brandywell would come as a blow to the Candystripes, particularly with their Europa Conference League qualifying campaign beginning on Thursday week away to HB Torshavn (Faroe Islands).

Barnsley finished fourth last season and missed out on promotion to the Championship following a 1-0 play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last May.

Barnsley face a pre-season friendly against Flyde this Saturday with their League One campaign beginning at home to Port Vale on August 5.

Derry City and Barnsely have been contacted for comment.