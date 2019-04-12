FIRST goals of the season from Greg Sloggett and Darren Cole made it three wins of the spin for Derry City to move them up to third in the table to fittingly mark manager Declan Devine’s 100th game in charge.

Derry City make it three wins on the spin at UCD

The more incisive side from the start, the Candystripes deserved their 23rd minute lead.

UCD ’keeper Conor Kearns initially made a brilliant one-handed save from Sloggett’s header as the home side failed to clear a Barry McNamee corner.

There was no reprieve from McNamee’s second delivery as Sloggett stooped to head to the net from just a couple of yards out for his first goal since joining the club in the close season.

UCD had a penalty claim waved away before the break and though they upped their tempo after the restart they struggled to hurt Derry in the final third.

Derry then all but killed the game from a corner on 71 minutes. UCD couldn’t clear McNamee’s centre and defender Cole turned well in the area onto the loose ball to drill it to the corner of the net.

UCD – Kearns; Tobin, Collins, Scales, Dignam; O’Neill; Farrugia, O’Farrell (Doyle, 77), Molloy, McClelland (Coffey, 77); Mahdy (McDonald, 87,6).

Derry City – Cherrie; Cole, Toal, Gilchrist, Coll; Sloggett, McNamee; Stokes (Bruna, 72), Harkin (Tweed, 90+1), Ogedi-Uzokwe; Parkhouse (McClean, 86, 6).

Ref – G Kelly (Cork).

