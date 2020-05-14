Derry City issue public statement in support of All-Island League proposal

In attendance during the All Island League Advocacy Group Meeting Stakeholders Summit last January were, from left, Pim Klaver, Hypercube Business Innovation, Cllr Mark Duffy, Mayo County Council, Pieter Nieuwenhuis, Director and Founder, Hypercube Business Innovation, Kieran Lucid, Brendan Dillon, Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr and Ciarán Medlar, Partner and Head of Tax, BDO Ireland, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Kerry entrepreneur Kieran Lucid's proposals for an All-Island League have received a boost with Derry City issuing a statement confirming their backing for the plan.

Dutch data company Hypercube presented various potential formats to clubs on both side of the border in January with the preferred version seeing League of Ireland and Irish League clubs play a shortened version of their existing tournaments before a combined competition to decide an All-Island champion.

The current uncertainty surrounding how football resumes on both sides of the border in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis has resulted in the game on the island reaching a 'seminal' point according to the Candystripes.

"The pandemic has exposed the underlying fragility of the present model," the statement reads.

"In pure business terms it is not viable. There is not enough income being generated to sustain the business. Great efforts are made to keep clubs in existence, but those efforts can only be limited as they lack the finances to grow the business."

"Derry City is impressed by the thoroughness of the research, the understanding and sensitive way in which all clubs on the island were approached and heard, and by the weight of the financial benefits for all stakeholders that would result from the recommendations contained in the report.

"Particularly impressive is the model that accommodates the two leagues on the island to maintain their present structures and yet accommodating an all island structure. Equally impressive is the format that will accommodate smaller clubs to remain comfortably within financial demands while having the opportunity and support to become more ambitious for their players and supporters."

The club, who competed in the Irish League between 1929 and 19712 before leaving as the Troubles intensified are in a unique position, having competed in the League of Ireland since 1985 and are the only side from north of the border in the league.

"This is a seminal moment in the well being and even existence of professional football on this island", their statement continued

"Presently, we have two football leagues, both precarious in structure and financial viability. The consequence of the corona virus has added to the difficulties of maintaining a football club."

"It always shocks fans when they discover that the prize-money for winning the League in the north is £22,000 and in the southern league the prize-money is €110,000.

"Pitted against the reality that it takes over £1,000,000 a year to maintain a medium successful club and the financial difficulties become apparent.

"We are informed that the IFA and the FAI have agreed to jointly examine the report. We see this as creative and important.

"That examination will be more authoritative if those two organisations are aware of the extent of the support that exists within the island among the clubs for an expression of professional football that is vibrant and capable of achieving the same support and success of comparable leagues.

"Derry City, whose history provides it with a unique relationship with both leagues and all the clubs on this island, wishes to affirm and support the sense and the urgency of the findings contained in the report.

"We would encourage other clubs to acknowledge the fragility of the present arrangements and to join in supporting the possibilities that an All-Island League would release."

Online Editors