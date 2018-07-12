Despite a spirited performance by Kenny Shiels' team, Derry City were undone by the quality of Dinamo Minsk in the final third in the s Europa League first qualifying round, first leg at the Brandywell.

Derry City have it all do as Dinamo Minsk prove too strong in the Brandywell

After weeks of controversy over ticket prices for the game, a poor crowd of just over a thousand showed up for the tie, and they saw the visitors take the lead within the first two minutes.

Artsem Hurenka's cross from the right found Nino Galovic unmarked at the back post and the Minsk captain controlled the ball before firing it past Gerard Doherty from close range.

It was almost 2-0 on 13 minutes as Hurenka again delivered a pinpoint cross and Vladimir Khvashchinski arrived with a diving header but was denied by a brilliant save from Doherty, who tipped the ball behind for a corner.

Derry were out of the blocks quickly in the second half and when Conor McDermott raced to the byline and his cross took out goalkeeper Andrey Harbunou, the crowd rose in anticipation, but somehow Ronan Hale was unable to get the vital touch needed to put the ball into the gaping goal.

Minsk were far from impressive in the second half as Derry showed more enthusiasm, but the Belarusian side made it 2-0 just past the hour mark when Pilip Ivanou raced through on goal, before he unselfishly squared the ball for Khvashchinski to tap in a simple second.

Any hope that Derry had of getting back into the game ended with 10 minutes to go when defender Conor McDermott, already on a yellow card, received a second caution for a foul on Uros Nikilic, and City were forced to play the remainder with ten men.

Derry City – Doherty, McDermott, Seaborne, McEneff, Splaine, McDonagh, Rory Hale (Ronan Hale 6’), Roy (Patterson 60’), Fisk (Peers 78’), Cole, Shiels.

Dinamo Minsk – Harbunou, Galovic, Astraukh (Raman 78’), Yahaya, Kaplenka (Ivanou 29’), Nikolic, Saroka, Zhaunerchyk, Khvashchynski (Salavei 66’), Hurenka, Shvetsou.

REF – N Popov (Bulgaria)

