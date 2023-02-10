Derry City get season off to a flyer as Patching and Duffy seal President’s Cup with victory over Shamrock Rovers

Derry City won the President’s Cup for the first time as they defeated Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell.

Ruaidhri Higgins made a welcome return to the touchline for the Candystripes at the end of a difficult week for the manager and his family and his players responded with an impressive showing, with first half goals from Will Patching and Michael Duffy proving enough.

City chief Higgins has been absent this week following the tragic death of his older brother Kevin at his home in Sweden.

Patching opened the scoring after 23 minutes as Derry City took the lead at the end of a flowing move down the left wing. Doherty picked out the run of Duffy into the penalty area, and the winger’s pull back was met by Patching at the near post and he smashed the ball into the net to make it 1-0.

The lead was doubled just six minutes before half-time and it was a moment to forget for Rovers goalkeeper Leon Pohls. Marl Connolly spread the ball wide to the left wing to Duffy who cut inside before trying his luck from 25 yards. It looked straightforward all the way for Pohls, but the ball somehow slipped through his arms and into the net much to the delight of the home fans.

Patching came close to grabbing a second in the second half, but his effort hit the underside of the crossbar and stayed out.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Coll, Connolly, McEleney, Doherty, Diallo, Patching, Duffy (Ward 87’), O’Reilly, Graydon (McEneff 64’), Kavanagh (McGonigle 56’).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Pohls, Cleary (Clarke 45’), Lopes, Grace, Nugent (Byrne 45’), Watts (Greene 64’), Poom, Cruise, Towell (Farugia 45’), Burt (Burke 45’), Kenny (Power 64’).

REFEREE: Neil Doyle.