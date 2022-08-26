Derry City ease into last eight of Cup with victory over Cork City

Derry City are into the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup after easily seeing off 10-man Cork City at the Brandywell.

The opening goal of a one-sided tie came after just 11 minutes when Patrick McEleney picked out the run of Ryan Graydon into the Cork area. The City winger got to the ball just before goalkeeper James Corcoran, who sent Graydon crashing to the ground, and after a moment’s thought referee Gavin Colfer pointed to the penalty spot.

Will Patching stepped up for the first time since his penalty miss against Shamrock Rovers, and made sure there was no repeat as he hammered the ball into the top corner to give the Premier Division side the lead.

Any hopes Cork had of fighting their way back into the game ended just five minutes into the second half when striker Ruairi Keating was given a straight red card after an alleged stamp on Mark Connolly. Both players fell to the ground after challenging for the ball in mid-air, and referee Colfer was in no doubt, producing the red card immediately.

It was just a case of Derry killing the game off after that, and the killer goal finally arrived on 72 minutes. Cameron Dummigan’s attempt at a shot was headed off target, but it was blocked by defender Gordon Walker, with the ball falling perfectly for midfielder Sadou Diallo who drilled it first time into the corner of the net to make it 2-0 with his first goal for the club.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Coll, Connolly, McJannet, Dummigan (Boyce 78’), Diallo, Patching (Glass 61’), Graydon (Kavanagh 70’), P McEleney (Thomson 78’), Duffy, Akintunde (McGonigle 70’).

CORK CITY: Corcoran, Walker (O’Mahoney 74’), Honohan, Coleman, O’Connor, Coffey (Britton 74’), Bolger, Bargary (Kargbo 58’), McGlade (Doona 58’), Srbely (Crowley 58’), Keating.

REFEREE: Gavin Colfer.