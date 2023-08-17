Derry City crash out of Europe following penalty shootout heartache in Tallaght

Derry City 1 FC Tobol 1 (1-1 on agg, Tobol win 6-5 on pens)

IT was always going to be a long night for the Derry residents who descended on Dublin, an early hours return guaranteed before a ball was kicked.

In the end, it was almost an early hours departure, with deflation hanging in the air after an agonising defeat on penalties to Kazakhstan’s FC Tobol with Candystripes keeper Brian Maher having his effort saved in a shootout that went to sudden death.

After the first eight penalties were converted, Derry's Ben Doherty was denied by visiting keeper Ivan Konovalov after a last minute switch to the order. There was a reprieve when Jovan Ilic struck the bar but Maher wasn't able to convert when his turn came around before four outfield players, with Konovalov winning their personal battle. Pavel Kireenko dispatched the final blow.

Derry were out on their feet at the end of extra time, with injured centre half Mark Connolly forced to relocate and become a makeshift striker with all subs used.

The legs will be heavier after this outcome, with Derry waving goodbye to the chance to bring their European rewards across the €1m mark and set-up a group stage showdown with Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic.

Their conditioning team will also be working overtime ahead of Sunday's FAI Cup meeting with St Patrick's Athletic at the Brandywell.

At half-time, it was all going swimmingly for the temporary residents of Tallaght, a rendition of Teenage Kicks as they emerged from the tunnel an unusual sight for any locals in attendance.

The first part of their task was to level the tie, a mission that was achieved inside 15 minutes courtesy of a Will Patching penalty. His assist had created the opportunity for Michael Duffy to run into the box, the winger using his experience to nick the ball ahead and draw a clumsy challenge from Ivan Rogac that didn’t exactly generate a massive appeal.

But replays suggested the referee was corrected, with the big Serbian nowhere near the ball.

This was in keeping with Tobol’s first half display, with their rearguard offering encouragement as they seemed to struggle every time Derry found themselves in space and clipped the ball in behind. Tobol’s strength is in the attacking department, with the Ivorian Serge Deble a constant threat, assisted by skipper Serikzhan Muzhikov and the tricky winger Ivan Ivanovic. It was the latter that came closest to a goal, with Cameron McJannet making a timely interception.

Derry were controlled in terms of their gameplan, pressing from the front when necessary with their wingers Duffy and Paul McMullan cutting inside to provide support with clever rotations always leaving a man free when Tobol lost the ball.

Adam O’Reilly and Sadou Diallo did trojan work in terms of winning possession, and there were opportunities on the counter. Duffy fired wide after fine team move, while central striker Jamie McGonigle just lacked a bit of assurance when presented with opportunities that other attackers might have gobbled up.

The situation was finely poised, with both sides sensing their ability to cause problems yet also conscious of the implications for being too bold. Tobol had a reasonable spell after the restart, making it harder for Derry to play out with Higgins forced into a double sub to freshen things up at the top end with skipper Patrick McEleney and Cian Kavanagh coming in for Patching and McGonigle.

McEleney had a ropey start but became more prominent as the game became stretched with chances at both ends; the best ones fell to McMullan who was twice denied by Ivan Konovalov. But Tobol were forming the basis for a hard luck story too with their danger man Deble wriggling away from Ben Doherty to call Brian Maher into action.

The Kazakhs were the stronger side in the final quarter of normal time as fatigue kicked in and Higgins went for the battery power of fresh legs and with the last kick in regulation, a pair of subs delivered the sliding doors moment with Brandon Kavanagh’s pass releasing his namesake Cian who panicked to send the ball wide with the goal gaping.

Derry fans sighed with frustration, correctly fearing it would come back to haunt them.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Doherty; Diallo (McEneff 87), O’Reilly (Dummigan 75); McMullan (B Kavanagh 87), Patching (McEleney 64), Duffy (Mullan 111); McGonigle (C Kavanagh 64)

FC Tobol: Konovalov, Kairov (Gabaraev 90), Rogac, Mladovic, Asrankulov; Ilic, Zharynbetov (Shakhov 75); Ivanovic (Orazov 75), Muzhikov (Kireenko 84), Vukadinovic; Deble (Zabelin 112)