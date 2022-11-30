Derry City confirm signing of UCD striker Colm Whelan

Former Ireland U-21 international Colm Whelan has signed a two-year deal with FAI Cup champions Derry City.

The Kilkenny native has not played since he suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in action for UCD last May, but has committed his future to the Candystripes despite a late move from champions Shamrock Rovers to try and do a deal.

Rovers were long-time admirers of Whelan, who was expected to join League One side Lincoln City before he suffered the long-term injury.

The 22-year-old striker hit 44 goals in 66 appearances during his three-year spell with the Students, and featured in three U-21 Euro qualifiers for Jim Crawford’s side before suffering the cruciate injury.

“I watched the FAI Cup final and was really impressed by what Derry and their fans did that weekend,” said Whelan.

“I’ve only played once at the Brandywell so far- a 7-1 defeat- so I’ll have to make sure there are many better nights than that one. I can’t wait to get started and can promise supporters a lot of hard work and hopefully a lot of goals.”

“We are delighted to welcome Colm to the club. He is a player with an extremely bright future in the game. He has a lot of games under his belt at such a young age and has a fantastic goal scoring record. Myself and the staff are really excited to get working with Colm and helping him develop further at Derry City,” said Higgins.

Higgins has been busy in the off-season, with midfielder Jordan McEneff penning a new two-year deal with the club last week too, while Danny Lafferty departed the club for Sligo Rovers.