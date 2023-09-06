Derry City close Premier Division gap on Shamrock Rovers with five-goal rout of UCD

UCD 0 Derry City 5

Brandon Kavanagh of Derry City, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's third goal during the LOI Premier Division win over UCD at UCD Bowl in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Will Patching and Brandon Kavanagh scored two goals each as Derry City closed the gap on Shamrock Rovers to four points with a dominant win at UCD.

The visitors got off to an absolutely perfect start by opening the scoring after just two minutes.

Paul McMullan received he ball on the right and drove into the UCD area before crossing for Danny Mullen who couldn’t miss with a close-range header to make it 1-0.

Derry City had to be patient, but they finally got their second five minutes before half time when Will Patching met McMullan’s cross with a brilliant chipped finish over Lorcan Healy for his eighth goal of the season.

The game was over as a contest by half time as City added another two minutes before the break, this time Ben Doherty whipping the ball in for Brandon Kavanagh to sweep him to seal the win very early on for Ruaidhri Higgins’ team.

Derry wasted little time in adding to their lead in the second half, and it was a beauty from Patching. McMullan chipped in with his third assist of the night as he found his team mate on the edge of the area, and Patching curled the ball past Healy with his left foot into the top corner to make it 4-0.

The fifth quickly followed when UCD lost possession just outside their own goal and Patching set up Brandon Kavanagh who whipped the ball spectacularly into the net from the left side of the area for his second of the game.

UCD: Healy, Osam, Wells, Keaney, Barr (O’Brien 76’), Behan (Doyle 54’), Keane, Kinsella Bishop (Raggett 54’), Norris, Brennan, Verdon (Curtis 76’).

Derry City: Maher, Coll, McJannet (Todd 60’), S McEleney, Doherty, Diallo (McKay 71’), Patching (P McEleney 60’), O’Reilly (McEneff 60’), B Kavanagh, P McMullan, Mullen (C Kavanagh 60’).

Referee: D Dunne.