Derry City close gap at top of Premier Division with win over Sligo Rovers

Derry City's Will Patching, right, celebrates after scoring in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Sligo Rovers at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Will Patching’s first half free kick was enough for Derry City who moved to within one point of Shamrock Rovers at the top of the Premier Division.

It is now five successive wins and five successive clean sheets for the Candystripes who always looked in control against a Sligo side who didn’t manage a single shot on target.

City started brightly and should have scored after just nine minutes.

Cameron McJannet raced past Lewis Banks brilliantly on the left wing and picked out the perfect cross for Ryan Graydon coming in at the back post, but the winger headed down into the ground from close range with the ball bouncing over the bar.

The Derry City fans did not have to wait long however as their team took the lead on 15 minutes.

Will Patching was fouled by Frank Liivak on the edge of the penalty area, to the left of centre, and the midfielder picked himself up before curling a beautiful effort beyond the reach of Luke McNicholas into the top corner of the net.

The chances kept coming for Derry in the second half. The best of a number of opportunities came when substitute James Akintunde almost scored with his first touch, but he was denied by McNicholas who saved from close range.

Max Mata had one final chance for Sligo as he latched onto a pass from Banks, but he sliced wide under pressure and that was it for the visitors, who were second best overall.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce, Connolly, S McEleney, McJannet, Dummigan, Patching (Thoson 70’), Graydon (C Kavanagh 83’), P McEleney, Duffy(Lafferty 90’), McGonigle (Akintunde 70’).

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas, Banks, Pijnaker, Kirk, Blayney, Bolger (Morahan 63’), Burton, Fitzgerald, Liivak, McDonnell (Mata 63’), Keena.

Referee: Rob Harvey.