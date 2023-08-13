Derry City close gap at top of Premier Division with big win over Drogheda United

Derry City 3 Drogheda United 0

Jordan McEneff, 22, of Derry City celebrates with team-mates, from left, Shane McEleney, Cameron McJannet and Michael Duffy after scoring his side's first goal during the LOI Premier Division win over Drogheda United at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri Higgins’ team are now up to third place in the Premier Division, just five points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers with a game in hand.

There was a bright start from the hosts but it was Drogheda who should have taken the lead just 12 minutes in. Kyle Robinson crept in behind the City defence and squared the ball for Adam Foley just six yards from goal, but Brian Maher pulled off a brilliant stop to save his team.

The crucial breakthrough came just five minutes before half time when Sadou Diallo set Duffy away, and after a 40-yard run, the winger picked out Jordan McEneff, who fired low into the net from 12 yards for his seventh goal of the season.

The second goal just wouldn’t come for Derry and another chance came and went 12 minutes from time when Duffy played in substitute Jamie McGonigle, but Wogan came out well to charge down the striker’s shot.

There was nothing the young goalkeeper could do to stop McGonigle six minutes from time, however, when the striker latched onto a through ball from Will Patching and slotted the ball past him to seal all three points for Derry City.

There was still time for more however and McMullan then sent Duffy through on goal to score his eighth goal of the season in style to put an emphatic look on the final scoreline.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce, S McEleney (Connolly 84’), McJannet, Coll; O'Reilly, McEneff (Patching 59’), Diallo (P McEleney 59’); B Kavanagh (McMullan 59’), Mullen (McGonigle 71’), Duffy.

Drogheda United: Wogan, Kane, Keeley, Egan, Heeney; Brennan, Deegan; Rooney, Markey (Davis 84’), Foley (McNally 69’); Robinson (Noone 58’).

Referee: Mr Eoghan O'Shea (Dublin).