Derry City claim long overdue LOI Premier Division home win against St Pat’s

Derry City 2 St Patrick’s Athletic 0

28 April 2023; Colm Whelan of Derry City celebrates with teammates Cameron McJannet, left, and Jordan McEneff right, after scoring their side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Derry City and St Patrick's Athletic at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry.

Derry City claimed a long overdue LOI Premier Division win at home with a thoroughly dominant performance over St Patrick’s Athletic.

Second half goals from Ben Doherty and Colm Whelan secured the win against a St Pats’ team which failed to manage a single shot on target throughout.

The hosts dominated and could have had a goal just 11 minutes in Michael Duffy picked out the run of Ben Doherty to set up Ollie O’Neill in the area, but his effort came back off the base of the post with Dean Lyness beaten.

Lyness came to St Pats’ rescue twice in a matter of seconds on the half hour as Derry City came so clos to opening the scoring.

A brilliant one-two between Doherty and O’Neill set up the former with a clear shot on goal which the Pat’s goalkeeper brilliantly stopped.

Derry remained on the front foot however and Duffy tried his luck from 20 yards with a curling effort which Lyness had to push past the post for a corner.

Derry’s frustrations in front of goal finally ended when they were awarded a penalty on 72 minutes.

Ryan Graydon went down under a challenge from Noah Lewis and referee Paul McLaughlin pointed to the penalty spot before Ben Doherty rifled in his third goal of the season to make it 1-0.

St Pats’ were still trying to manage their first shot on target when Derry City doubled their lead. From the hosts’ tenth corner of the evening, substitute Colm Whelan rose highest to power in a header from Doherty’s corner to score his first Brandywell goal.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce, Doherty, McJannet, S McEleney, Diallo (McEneff 69’), O’Reilly, Graydon, O’Neill, Duffy (Coll 85’), C Kavanagh (Whelan 64’).

St Patrick’s Athletic:Lyness, Lewis, Sjoberg, Breslin, Curtis, Lennon, Timmermans (Murphy 75’), Forrester, M Doyle (Carty 87’), Mulraney (Atakayi 83’), E Doyle (Lonergan 75’).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.