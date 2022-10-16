Derry City book place in first FAI Cup final since 2014 with win over brave Treaty

Brandon Kavanagh was the difference as Derry City saw off First Division Treaty United to make it to their first FAI Cup final since 2014.

The winger’s header added to Jamie McGonigle’s strike to put City 2-0 clear after just 15 minutes, but Enda Curran’s penalty ensured that Treaty stayed in the game right until the very end.

City, big favourites to win, didn’t have to wait long as they broke through with just eight minutes gone. Patrick McEleney was clearly up for this one and he ran onto a throw in from Cameron McJannet and took it through to the byline before pulling the ball back for Jamie McGonigle who steered the ball into the net past Jack Brady for his third goal in four games.

Treaty had to weather the storm after that as City pushed hard for a second, with Brandon Kavanagh shooting onto the roof of the net before McGonigle drove right across the face of goal and wide of the target.

A poor start then turned into a nightmare for Treaty who were cut wide open again on 15 minutes as Derry City doubled their lead. It was a picture-perfect goal for the Candystripes as McJannett whipped over the perfect cross for Kavanagh, who headed the ball powerfully past Brady and into the net to make it 2-0.

It looked as if this semi-final would be over by half time, but that proved not to be the case as Treaty were awarded a penalty on the half hour when Cameron Dummigan fouled Jack Lynch in the area. Referee Neil Doyle pointed to the spot and former Candystripe Enda Curran, a hat trick hero for Treaty in the quarterfinals, rolled it down the middle to half the deficit.

The Candystripes were pushing hard for the third goal and they almost got it when Michael Duffy slid McJannet in behind but the defender’s powerfully hit effort was brilliantly pushed away by Brady in the Treaty goal.

Treaty might well have grabbed an equaliser with just three minutes left when Armshaw, quiet in the second half, raced away on the right into the area and drove a brilliant effort goalwards only to miss the top corner by inches.

DERRY CITY: Maher, S McEleney, Connolly, McJannet, Dummigan, Diallo, P McEleney, B Kavanagh (Thomson 81’), Duffy, McGonigle (C Kavanagh 69’), Glass (Graydon 58’).

TREATY UNITED: Brady, Ludden, O'Riordan, Guerins, McNamara, Christopher (Doherty 86’), Devitt, Armshaw, Walsh, Lynch (Keane 75’), Curran.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).