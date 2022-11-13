Derry City 4 Shelbourne 0: Player ratings as Candystripes cruise to FAI Cup title

Jamie McGonigle’s expert strike, a brace from Cameron McJannet and a late Jordan McEneff penalty clinched Derry City’s first FAI Cup since 2012 on Sunday.

Here’s how both sides fared in the 2022 FAI Cup final.

DERRY CITY

Brian Maher 7

The Ireland U-21 cap had exactly the afternoon he was hoping for, a quiet one. He showed cool feet on several occasions and was comfortable in playing out form defence as he picked up his first cup medal.

Ronan Boyce 7

An accomplished display by Derry’s right-back, who dealt with the threats of Moylan and Boyd superbly. Also dominant in the air and cleared any threat that came his way.

Mark Connolly 8

The Player of the Year nominee did a terrific job in keeping Boyd at bay in the decider, with some expert tackles. The Clones native kept a cool head under pressure on a few occasions and earned his first FAI Cup .

Shane McEleney 8

A surviving member of Derry’s 2012 cup winning side, McEleney was comfortable dealing with Shelbourne’s long balls in the first half.

Cameron McJannet 8

The English native picked up Player of the Match, and his brace was crucial to Derry’s triumph. He charged into Shels' box and fired from close range on 35 minutes, before netting his second from Duffy’s corner. Otherwise, a comfortable display at left back and was rarely threatened.

Cameron Dummigan 7

The Player of the Year nominee was a key part of Derry’s midfield and showed an impressive passing range and good spatial awareness as he picked up his second cup medal.

Patrick McEleney 7

McEleney picked up his fourth cup medal after a fine display. Also a winner with Derry in 2012, his set-piece deliveries were quality and also good transitional play from the heart of Derry’s midfield.

Ryan Graydon 7

Did brilliantly to shrug off Farrell, cut inside and assist McGonigle’s opener and caused havoc down the right wing. Should have made it 3-0 and ended the contest on 40 minutes but blazed over Clarke’s bar.

Will Patching 7

Didn’t quite have the impact of Duffy and McGonigle, but still caused Shels problems in attack. Linked up nicely with McGonigle and Duffy and picked up his second FAI Cup.

Michael Duffy 8

The academy product’s set-piece deliveries were excellent and put Shels under pressure on many occasions. Contributed two excellent assists to McJannet, and was inches from a goal himself, smacking the bar from 30 yards after Derry's third.

Jamie McGonigle 7

The former Northern Ireland U-21 cap put his side ahead with a superb bottom corner finish, his fourth of the cup run, and was a constant threat for his side as Derry triumphed.

Bench 7

James Akintunde was introduced on 75 minutes, while Ciaran Coll and Joe Thomson did a good job helping Derry run down the clock. Brandon Kavanagh made a late cameo, as did Jordan McEneff who won, and netted a 91st minute penalty.

SHELBOURNE

Brendan Clarke 6

The two-time cup winner did superbly to deny McGonigle in the first minute, but could do little to deny his quality finish on 18 minutes, and McJannet’s brace. McEneff sent him the wrong way for the late penalty.

Stephan Negru 5

Struggled against Duffy’s driving runs down the left flank and should have done better to track the winger as he assisted Derry’s second. Had a better second half to his credit.

Luke Byrne 4

It just wasn’t the captain’s day, who lost track of McGonigle for the opening goal and struggled to cope with the threat of the Derry forwards. Also allowed McJannet to run by him for Derry’s third and gave away an injury-time penalty.

Shane Griffin 5

Playing a second consecutive final, Griffin’s first-half booking was harsh, but like Byrne and Negru, struggled to deal with the Candystripes’ threat. Improved as the second half progressed, but the damage was done before the break.

John Ross Wilson 5

The Ringsend native failed to keep up with McJannet as he charged forward and doubled Derry’s lead. Cleared well a few times, but the contest was over at 3-0.

JJ Lunney 5

Lunney lost track of the onrushing McJannett inside the box as Derry doubled their lead, but produced a few clever passes and tried to make things happen for the Reds.

Gavin Molloy 5

Molloy’s free kick was inches from leveling after Derry’s opener, but struggled when he was switched to left wing-back against Graydon. His poor clearance almost gifted Derry a third and he was replaced on 70 minutes.

Shane Farrell 4

Came through a late fitness test to start, but had a moment to forget as he was easily beaten by Graydon who set up the opener. Was replaced by McManus at the break, in a final performance to forget.

Aodh Dervin 5

Produced a terrific block to deny McGonigle on 40 minutes, but failed to make a significant impact on the game in Shelbourne’s midfield. Was replaced on the hour mark for Ledwidge.

Jack Moylan 5

Moylan hit three cup goals on the way to the decider, but also had a quiet afternoon, and struggled to get on the ball and really test Derry’s defence.

Sean Boyd 4

Boyd hit three on their run to the Aviva, but cut a frustrated and isolated figure up front. Struggled in the air against the dominance of Connolly and McEleney, failed to create chances and lacked quality service.

Bench 4

Brian McManus and Kameron Ledwidge came after the break, but both failed to get Shels back in the contest. Mark Coyle came on with 20 minutes remaining, but Derry saw out the win with ease.