Derry boss Ruaidhrí Higgins looks to make Brandywell ‘a horrible place to come to’ for Hoops’ Cup visit

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins hopes his side can make the Ryan McBride Brandywell a “horrible” place to visit, ahead of their FAI Cup quarter-final clash with 2019 champions Shamrock Rovers this evening (5.0).

Only a point currently separate the sides in the Premier Division, although Rovers have two games in hand, and they are evenly matched in the head to head. They had a win each before they played out a scoreless draw in Derry last month. The Candystripes have been in inspired form of late, with an impressive five wins and five clean sheets in their last five outings.

“We’re delighted with our form at the moment,” says Higgins, as Derry look to make a first semi-final since 2016. “We need to make the Brandywell a horrible place to come to. We are coming up against the champions. They played in Europe last week and then were 4-0 up against Finn Harps at half-time on Sunday. The three matches this season have been tight, and I can’t see this being any different.”

Shamrock Rovers arrive in Derry off the back of a chastening 3-0 Conference League defeat to Gent. Stephen Bradley’s side have been impressive at home this season, winning all four of their European qualifiers in Tallaght, however they have found life challenging on the road.

Rovers made hard work of the previous round, squeezing past Drogheda United thanks to Andy Lyons’ extra-time winner. Higgins will be hoping the Hoops’ heavy away defeats to Ferencváros (4-0), Ludogorets (3-0), and now Gent can encourage his charges to knock out the league champions.

Rovers are still on course for a league and cup double however. Three years ago, they ended a 32-year wait by defeating Dundalk in the 2019 showpiece, in which current Hoop Daniel Cleary missed a spot kick for Dundalk. The sides met again a year later in an empty Aviva Stadium, as Rovers lost 4-2 in extra-time. After being dumped out by arch-rivals Bohemians in the second-round last year, Bradley will look to overcome a high-flying Derry outfit and guide his side to a third final in four years.

Today’s other quarter-final sees Damien Duff’s Shelbourne host manager-less Bohemians at Tolka Park (2.0). Both clubs have rich histories in this competition but have not had much success in recent years. After defeating Bohs in the 2000 final, Shels have reached the decider just once since, and have failed to reach the semi-final stage since 2012.

With both sides well adrift of a top three finish in the league, the cup represents the last shot at securing European football next season, an element which will add to today’s spectacle. The sides last met in the cup in 2019 as Bohs netted three goals in the final five minutes to reach the second round. While Bohs won the first two league meetings this year, Shels held them to a 1-1 draw last month at Tolka.

After a 3-0 first round win over Bray Wanderers, Duff sensationally declared that lifting the cup would be the “pinnacle” of his sporting career. “It would blow everything out of the water,” said the two-time Premier League winner. “I went to the final last year and during the national anthem I had tears in my eyes, just dreaming. If that were to happen there’d be nothing better.”

Down the road in Phibsboro, Bohemians’ last cup arrived in 2008, when they overcame Derry on penalties at the RDS. While Bohemians search for a new manager continues, success in this year’s cup could bring smiles back to supporters’ faces after a challenging season.

Last year’s cup final defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic was compounded by missing out on Europe by two points in the league. Several key players subsequently departed Dalymount Park, including captain Keith Buckley and top scorer Georgie Kelly. Keith Long’s squad rebuild didn’t go according to script, and he was dismissed last month after taking 33 points from 27 games. A Dublin derby victory days later brought a rare moment of joy to fans, as interim boss Derek Pender looks to guide them to a second successive semi-final.