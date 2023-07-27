Derry boss Ruaidhrí Higgins looks for Candystripes to ‘step up’

Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins has called on his side to raise their game ahead of what he expects to be a “very difficult” Europa Conference League clash with KuPS tonight.

Having seen off HB Torshavn last week courtesy of a 1-0 second-leg home win, the first time the Candystripes have progressed through a European round since 2014, Higgins’ side welcome Finnish outfit KuPS to the Brandywell for this evening’s (7.45) second qualifying round first leg.

Higgins’ squad emerged from Sunday’s 3-0 FAI Cup first round win over Athlone Town unscathed, leaving him with the same squad to choose from as last week, while Adam O’Reilly returns from suspension. “It’s absolutely no disrespect to Torshavn, but KuPS are a step up again,” said Higgins. “We’ve had them watched and done plenty of preparation work. They have some real quality players.”

Six-time league champions KuPS arrive at the Brandywell having made the Europa League play-off in 2020/’21 as well as the Conference League play-off the following season, but Higgins insists his side possess players who are capable of hurting their Finnish opponents.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 27th July

“They also have pedigree in this competition, coming through three rounds in each of the two previous years before losing out in the final qualifiers to Cluj and Union Berlin respectively,” added Higgins.

“It’s a very difficult tie for us but we have quality players of our own as well, players who have been this far, and further, themselves.

“I thought we were really good for 130 of the 180 minutes against HB Torshavn. We need to reproduce that level for the whole tie this time.”

Derry come into the game unbeaten in their last eight home games, with four wins from their last four, a streak Higgins is keen to maintain.

“Our home form has really picked up recently and we’ll be looking to build on that. We’ll be looking to start positively here and try to win the game.”

Should Derry progress past KuPS they would bring their return to €850,000 and set up a third round meeting with Switzerland’s Basel or Kazakhstan’s Tobol Kostanay.