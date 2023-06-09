Derry and Bohs lose ground in title race following scoreless draw at the Brandywell

Derry City 0 Bohemians 0

Derry City head into the mid-season break six points behind Shamrock Rovers as their poor home record continued against Bohemians.

It is now just four wins in 11 home games for the Candystripes, who have now scored just one goal in the last four games.

An early goal would have been the perfect boost for the home side, and they very nearly got it when a short free kick routine ended with Ben Doherty crossing to the back post where Cian Kavanagh raced in, but couldn’t provide the finishing touch needed.

The home side had an even better chance when Diallo sent in an exceptional cross to Kavanagh, but the striker, having got in front of the last defender, couldn’t direct his shot on goal and the chance was gone.

It was the second half before City threatened again and unsurprisingly Duffy was involved as his cross beat James Talbot and came to an unmarked Adam O’Reilly at the back post, but the midfielder shot over.

Ryan Graydon then stung the hands of Talbot with a fierce effort from the corner of the penalty area on the hour mark, the first time in the game that the Bohs goalkeeper had been called into action.

The goal just wouldn’t come however, and Derry hearts were in their mouths on 74 minutes when Paddy Kirk sent a wicked volley at Brian Maher from 25 yards, with the ball flashing just wide of the target.

Time was running out for both teams to get a winner, but it so nearly came Derry’s way on 82 minutes when the ball broke kindly for Duffy in the area, and he sent it through a defender’s legs towards the bottom corner only for Talbot to deny him with a brilliant save.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce, McEleney, McJannet, Coll; Diallo, Doherty (O’Neill 79’), O'Reilly; Graydon (B avanagh 89’), C Kavanagh (McGonigle 79’), Duffy.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot, Kirk, Nowak, Horton, Flores, McDaid (Afolabi 72’), Radkowski, Buckley, (Clarke 77’), McDonnell (O’Sullivan 77’), Akintunde (Connolly 61’).

REFEREE: Damien MacGraith (Dublin).