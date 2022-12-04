Dermot Usher completes Cork City takeover as members vote to abandon fan-owned model

A new era beckons at Turner’s Cross as FORAS members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a takeover of Cork City by Dermot Usher.

The Premier Division club will no longer be fan-owned, as the Kildare-based businessman takes full control after the motion was passed by 86pc at a Special General Meeting in Cork city on Sunday. The club had provisionally accepted an offer by Usher last month.

Friends of the Rebel Army Society (FORAS) will now receive an undisclosed fee to allow them execute a Deeds of Surrender of the Call-Option with Grovemoor Limited.

When completed, the assets and liabilities of FORAS will be handed over to Cathair ChorcaÍ 2022 FC, a newly incorporated company.

Usher has made his fortune by leading bathroom business Sonas for over 30 years, originally founded by his father and whose annual turnover was €40 million last year. He left the company last year but remains on the Board of Directors.

He has previously examined purchasing stakes in Dundalk and Shelbourne, and has also sponsored Bray Wanderers in recent years.

Usher has promised members he will run the club on a debt-free basis. FORAS, who have controlled the club since 2010, will retain a buyback option of €1.

Usher hopes to lead the First Division champions back to European action for the first time since 2018, improve their women’s section and will also look to appoint a Director of Football and a Marketing Executive. He has also committed to quarterly meetings with FORAS, as well as further meetings with members.

Cork, who won the Premier Division in 2017, have already signed captain Cian Murphy, playmaker Barry Coffey, and striker Cian Coleman for 2023, while manager Colin Healy was named PFA Ireland First Division Manager of the Year last month.

"The FORAS Board can confirm that the proposed motion for Mr Dermot Usher to assume control of Cork City FC has passed following a majority vote in favour at today's Special General Meeting. The takeover is now subject to approval from the FAI and the completion of legal documentation. We will provide further updates in due course,” said FORAS Trust in a statement on Sunday evening.