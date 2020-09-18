Dermot Desmond backs All-Island League plan and says he'd like soccer to 'replicate the rugby model'

Dermot Desmond has stated that he supports businessman Kieran Lucid's attempts to create an All-Island league.

And the Celtic owner - who has a new-found interest in the League of Ireland after buying 25pc of Shamrock Rovers late last year - has said he would also favour exploring an all-island international team given the success of the rugby side.

Desmond offered the view in a wide ranging interview with The Athletic where he also voiced his support for the concept also of Celtic and Rangers joining the Premier League.

Closer to home, he is attracted by a plan that will cross borders although the linking of Lucid's vision with the national teams will not especially please the backers of the All-Island league plan who are very conscious of the political sensitivities of bringing the international sides into the same discussion given that the main opposition comes from north of the border.

“If the structure is on an all-island basis, we could progress,” said Desmond. “We have to look at the size of the island and replicate the rugby model.

"They have provinces and clubs, north and south, and they face each other on a weekly basis. While there are political and cultural differences, they are unified in developing the sport of rugby on the island of Ireland. I’d like to see that happening.

“I’d like to see an all-island soccer team and then players wouldn’t have to pick allegiance and so on. We’d have something we could unify around. Is a Unionist any less of a Unionist because he supports an all-Ireland rugby team? I don’t think so. Is a Republican going to be less of a Republican because he supports an all-Ireland soccer team with Unionists playing on it? I don’t think so.”

He linked his opinions with a reference to the changing face of the islands as a whole through the arrival of people from different countries and backgrounds.

"When I grew up, you saw no one from Europe or South America or Africa. Now we’ve a whole village of Brazilians in Ireland, Nigerians, Romanians, etc; we’re a confluence of nationalities," he said. "They have all got their culture and histories and we learnt to embrace these differences.

“Change happens because of leadership. The powers that be on both sides can make this happen. It is in everybody’s interest to make the island of Ireland a more competitive soccer force.”

Desmond said he was attracted by Rovers' off the field plans and hinted at closer links with Celtic that were mentioned around the time of his investment but he stressed there would be no formal arrangement.

“They built a whole new model: stadium, new training ground, under-age teams, developing a youth policy. They are trying to keep their young players at home and allow them to finish their education. I like that a lot," said the 70-year-old.

"They’ve a very good young chief executive in there called Brendan Murray, who really impressed me. I decided to invest on certain terms.

“And they’ve the same jersey as Celtic, so no confusion. With Brexit, it could be good if Rovers develop some young players. We could trial them and vice versa, we could conversely send some of our players on loan. Co-operation, nothing formal.”

Online Editors