Derby joy on emotional night for Drogheda as Dundalk fall into drop zone

Gary Deegan of Drogheda United hugs Alex Conroy, son of the late Drogheda coach David Conroy, who passed away on Thursday following a car accident, after the team's victory over Dundalk Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

They may have games in hand on the teams around them but the simple fact is that a first Louth derby defeat since 2014 leaves Dundalk in the relegation play-off places.

For the highest-earning squad in the country, with a budget that dwarfs Drogheda’s outlay on their part-time squad, it’s embarrassing.

And it’s a headscratcher in the context of their European displays with the sluggish performance here pointing at deep issues. Vinny Perth’s side only really started to click into the gear once they fell two goals behind.

That wasn’t good enough against a Drogheda team that were coming into this fixture off the back of a five-game losing run in all competitions.

But their showing was spirited, even if the occasion was tinged with sadness. The tragic death of Drogheda U-14 coach David Conroy in a traffic accident on Thursday hung over the preparations.

His family are steeped in the club and a number of them were in attendance at Oriel Park, with his son Alex embraced by Tim Clancy’s players during the warm-up and at the full-time whistle.

The Boynesiders left everything out there to claim the precious points.

Perth pitched new signing Sami Ben Amar in for a debut in on the right side of midfield, yet the French-raised Moroccan announced himself ingloriously with a key role in the Drogs breakthrough.

His slack pass into no man’s land was intercepted by Darragh Markey who fed Mark Doyle with the Drogheda attacker still having plenty to do. However, he escaped the attentions of Andy Boyle and the panicking Ben Amar before finishing. The early loss of Daniel Cleary to injury had already soured Dundalk’s evening.

Dundalk did have more of the ball than their guests, yet they didn’t test Drogs ’keeper David Odumosu before the interval.

That changed after the restart, yet it wasn’t getting much better from a Dundalk perspective and Killian Phillips had already been denied from close range before they doubled their lead with another rapid break from Doyle culminated with a perfect Conor Kane cross and an accurate downward header.

Before the local mood really darkened, Dundalk responded with Michael Duffy finding the space to halve the deficit with a shot that was too hot to handle. The intensity levels were raised and Drogheda had to defend their box stoutly.

But their resolution saw them through. Dundalk’s is now in question.

Dundalk – Abibi, Jurkovskis, Boyle, Cleary (Nattestad 8), Dummigan; Sloggett (Murray 45), Stanton; Ben Amar (Han 59), Patching, Duffy; Hoban.

Drogheda United – Odumosu, Brown, Redmond, O’Reilly, Kane; Phillips, Deegan, Hyland (Heeney 59); Markey (Murray 88), Adeyemo (Clarke 87), Doyle.

Ref – Ben Connolly