Derby clash between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians to be shown live by RTÉ

Shamrock Rovers’ SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with Bohemians has been moved to Monday October 18 to accommodate a live RTÉ broadcast of the Dublin derby.

The crunch fixture at Tallaght Stadium was originally scheduled for Friday August 20 but has been given a new date with a 7.15pm kick-off.

The game will have a huge say in the title race with Shamrock Rovers currently top of the Premier Division while Bohemians, currently in fifth spot, are chellenging for a place in Europe.

