Defensive lapses from UCD punished by Declan Devine's Derry

DECLAN DEVINE’S second tenure as Derry City boss got off to the perfect start as he watched his new look team dismantle UCD at the Brandywell.

UCD will reflect on defensive errors which cost them dearly in the second half but they were second best throughout with the Candy Stripes the better team.

The opening goal came on 21 minutes when Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe cleverly flicked the ball behind him to the incoming Ciaron Harkin, who then pulled the ball back across goal for David Parkhouse to turn it past Kearns from close range.

The game was put beyond UCD with two goals in ten minutes after the break.

Defender Josh Collins should have stopped Eoghan Stokes’ effort from 40 yards after Kearns was caught out of his goal, but the defender could only slice it into his own net as City were gifted a 2-0 lead.

Derry then killed the game off on 66 minutes as Collins sliced a clearance straight into the path of Harkin, who quickly played in Stokes who turned the ball home from close range with the help of a deflection.

