Defending champions Cork City thrash ten-man Longford to book FAI Cup semi-final spot

It was straightforward for holders Cork City as they advanced to the semi-finals at City Calling Stadium, with Kieran Sadlier scoring a hat-trick.

It was straightforward for holders Cork City as they advanced to the semi-finals at City Calling Stadium, with Kieran Sadlier scoring a hat-trick.

Into their stride from the off, John Caulfield’s side threatened early through Karl Sheppard and Sadlier before they opened the scoring in the 20th minute.

When Sadlier’s corner broke around the penalty area, Gearóid Morrissey’s bicycle kick sent the ball past Michael Kelly in the Longford goal and the lead was doubled before too long.

While Longford’s Dylan McGlade did shoot wide with a half-chance, City struck decisively on 23 minutes as Ronan Coughlan sent the ball wide to Karl Sheppard and his trickery created space before a perfect cross for Sadlier to head home.

Shortly before half-time, Longford suffered another blow as Darren Meenan was sent off for a foul on Sadlier.

Ten minutes into the second half, it was 3-0 as Coughlan netted from Steven Beattie’s cross and then Sadlier got his second, set up by sub Shane Daly-Bütz.

Sadlier then crossed for another replacement, Josh O’Hanlon, and he completed his hat-trick in the dying minutes with a 30-yard shot to the top corner. There was still time for more as sub Barry McNamee added a seventh.

LONGFORD TOWN – Kelly; Elworthy, McDonnell, Noack-Hofmann, Chambers; Dervin, Zambra, Meenan; Hopkins (Tlou 61), Doyle (Dillon 74), McGlade (O’Neill 65).

CORK CITY – Cherrie; Beattie, Bennett (McNamee 57), Barry, Griffin; Morrissey (O’Hanlon 68), Keohane; Sheppard (Daly-Bütz 68), Buckley, Sadlier; Coughlan.

REF – R Matthews (Westmeath).

Online Editors