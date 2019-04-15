Both sides left with a degree of satisfaction despite a stalemate at the Showgrounds.

Defences on top in as Sligo and Waterford ends in stalemate

The home side built on Friday’s defeat of Dundalk with another good display, while the sizeable away support in the crowd of 1,528 were happy to see their side make the long journey back home with a point that keeps them ahead of their opponents.

The strong wind made any sort of decent football very difficult though the visitors had the better of the few chances created in the first half.

Ishmahil Akinade had a shot straight at Rovers ’keeper Mitchell Beeney on 30 minutes, before Scott Twine acrobatically met Jonathan Lunney’s cross with a volley, but Beeney again saved.

The early stages of the second half promised more, with David Cawley forcing a save from Waterford ’keeper Matthew Connor with a stinging shot in the opening minute.

But Waterford had two quick-fire chances to take the lead from successive corners. Firstly, Rory Feely should have done better when picked out unmarked inside the area. And then Kevin Lynch flashed an effort across the face of goal from another Zak Elbouzedi in-swinger.

Rovers called on Liam Kerrigan and Romeo Parkes from the bench and it almost paid instant dividends, as the latter set up the former inside the area, but Connor made the stop.

And the final chance went the way of Elbouzedi, whose late effort was saved by Beeney.

SLIGO Rovers – Beeney, Dunleavy, Mahon, Leverock, Banks, Callan-McFadden, Cawley, Keaney (Parkes 67), Twardek (Kerrigan 67), Fordyce, Coughlan.

WATERFORD – Connor, Simpson, Feely, Delaney, Lynch, Hery, Duggan, Lunney (Poynton 87), Elbouzedi, Twine (Drinan 72), Akinade.

REF – J McLoughlin

Online Editors