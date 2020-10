Defeat in Sligo sends Cork City closer to Premier Division drop

Cork City players including Cian Coleman, right, react after conceding their second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division defeat to Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The First Division looms large for Cork City following a 2-1 defeat to Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Ed McGinty saved Kit Elliott’s early penalty for Cork and then provided the assist for Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe's opener on 11 minutes.

Substitute Dylan McGlade pulled Cork level from a second half free-kick, but Ronan Coughlan won it for Sligo from the penalty spot after Ogedi-Uzokwe had been fouled with 15 minutes left.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty, Banks, Buckley, Mahon, Donelon (Cooper 76), Seymore, Morahan, de Vries (Noone ht), Devers, Ogedi-Uzokwe, Coughlan.

Cork City: Bossin, Olowu, O’Brien, O’Connor, Ochieng, Hurley (Bargary ht), Byrne (McGlade 60), Morrissey, Coleman, Elliott, O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Murphy 80).

Referee: R Hennessy.

Online Editors