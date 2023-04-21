Declan McDaid seals deal for gritty Bohemians as another away-day win maintains lead at top

Paddy Kirk, second from left, celebrates with Bohemians team-mates after scoring their side's first goal against Drogheda United. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Life on the road is working out well for Bohemians and their unexpected title tilt as yet another hard-earned but blemish-free away day extends their lead at the top of the table to five points.

The 2-0 win away to Drogheda United, secured thanks to an early goal from defender Paddy Kirk and then an injury-time effort from sub Declan McDaid, was the fourth successive victory – and clean sheet – in away games for Declan Devine’s side.

The points will be welcome around Dalymount way, but this performance in a scrappy game was far from vintage, and Drogheda will wonder how they came away with nothing.

Bohs man James Talbot was, by far, the busier of the two goalkeepers, United No 1 Colin McCabe a spectator for long spells before a disastrous slip from McCabe gifted McDaid a second goal at the death.

It could all have been so different had Drogheda made the most of their early dominance and they could have been 2-0 up before Kirk made the breakthrough.

On 15 minutes, Talbot pulled off a superb save to deny Freddie Draper, and a minute later, Talbot was there again, this time his save keeping out a header by Ryan Brennan.

Bohs finally got into their stride after that. Former Drogheda player James Clarke shrugged off his marker to fire a shot on target which McCabe kept out, but from the rebound, Bohs full-back Kirk was quick to respond; he surged towards goal and was given far too much time and space to send home his second goal of the season.

Bohs had the advantage but didn’t really press that home as they were pinned in for long spells, Drogheda going close on 34 minutes when Brennan got a head to Draper’s free-kick.

Drogheda, given vocal backing by home supporters in the 2,175 attendance, were bright in the second half, enjoying long spells of possession but without the cutting edge. Draper tested Talbot with a shot six minutes after the restart, while on 67 minutes, the trickery of Darragh Markey set up Brennan, but he wasted the chance.

A spell of late pressure from Drogheda saw Draper pose a threat, but this was not to be United’s night and McCabe then had the misfortune to lose possession and present the ball to McDaid, who calmly fired home in added time.

DROGHEDA United – McCabe; Ahui (Leddy 79), Adegboyega, Keeley, Jones (Heeney 76); Deegan, Brennan; Markey (Topcu 78), Grimes (McNally 71), Rooney; Draper.

BOHEMIANS – Talbot; Horton, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk; Buckley, McDonnell; O’Sullivan (McManus 71), Clarke (Twardek 66), Connolly (McDaid 78); Afolabi (Williams 71).

REF – S Grant