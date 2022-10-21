Declan McDaid saves Bohs’ blushes as Declan Devine era begins with dramatic draw

Bohemians manager Declan Devine issues instructions during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division against Finn Harps at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

The Declan Devine era began in dramatic fashion, as Declan McDaid’s injury-time strike rescued Bohemians from an embarrassing defeat against Finn Harps at Dalymount Park.

The Donegal side looked to have won it after two late goals in three minutes by Ethan Boyle and Filip Mihaljevic put the visitors, who also missed a penalty before the break, ahead.

Ethon Varian put the hosts in front on 63 minutes, but it was McDaid’s late leveller which broke Harps hearts, with the Donegal side staying bottom and are now two points behind UCD with a game more played.

Opposite the press box in Phibsborough, the rebuild of the Connaught Street stand continues, while on the pitch, Devine faces a huge challenge to rebuild this Bohemians squad over the winter after yet another poor performance on a damp night in Dublin 7.

The Bohs faithful gave their new manager a warm welcome as he took to the dug-out for the first time.

Early on, there was a fresh intensity about Bohs, although Harps came into the clash in dreadful form, taking just one point from six games.

​Kris Twardek proved a threat down the right flank early on, while Harps goalkeeper James McKeown had to be quick off his line to clear a loose back-pass by Conor Tourish on five minutes.

Bohs’ bright start soon faded though, as they fell into some familiar old habits.

On Harps’ first real venture forward, Rory Feely took Mihaljevic down inside the area and gave away a penalty on 40 minutes. Tadhg Ryan went the right way to superbly claw Mihaljevic’s spot-kick from the bottom corner.

The clash sparked into life after the break. Bohs finally got the breakthrough, as Varian slotted his first goal for the club since signing last July.

Their lead was short-lived though, as Boyle met a corner superbly to put Harps back on level terms.

It went from bad to worse for the hosts, as Mihaljevic pounced on a poor defensive error and struck his sixth goal of the season.

In the dying minutes, McKeown totally missed a routine clearance, as McDaid capitalised and rolled it into an empty net to rescue a point.

Bohemians – Ryan; Kerr, Feely, Kelly, Murphy (Doherty 85); Flores, Levingston; Twardek, Clarke, McDaid; Varian (Mullins 81).

Finn Harps – McKeown; Boyle, Tourish, Slevin, Donelon (Nicholson 74); Connolly (Rainey 28); Boylan, Duncan (McWoods 65, Siaj 74), McNamee, Mihaljevic; Jones.

Ref – B Connolly