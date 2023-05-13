Declan Devine ‘really disappointed with the refereeing decisions’ as Bohs fall to second consecutive defeat

BOHEMIANS boss Declan Devine says he has faith in his players to compete with the best in the league despite defeats in quick succession to the two teams likely to contest the title this season.

In the space of a week Bohs have lost, without scoring a goal, against Shamrock Rovers and Derry City, and the Gypsies’ spell as league leaders is over with a rampant Rovers now on top and Derry in second place. Devine felt his side were hard done by to not get a penalty in their 2-0 loss to Rovers and he also took issue with decisions by the officials in the 1-0 defeat to Derry, mainly a red card for defender Grant Horton in the 14th minute.

Derry win in Dalymount, Rovers go top and a red letter night for Kerry FC

"The performance was excellent, especially in the second half, I was really disappointed with the refereeing decisions in the game again, I didn't have a go last week, I bit my tongue and it just comes back to bite you again this week, they can't get cards out quick enough, a booking after 15 seconds and a sending off after nine/ten minutes. We are up against it,” Devine said after the loss to his hometown club Derry.

He disputed the red card for Horton, insisting that the presence of defender Krystian Nowak in the box as Horton fouled Michael Duffy should have been noted. “It's not last man, he's within the goal, in and around the goal. We just seem to be getting punished for everything at the minute, we're just getting no luck with officials. Some of the decisions to book our players, borderlining on four or five bookings, are ridiculous. We need a level playing field and to be treated the same as other teams,” he said.

“But testament to the players, full credit to them, we were the better team in the second half, a much better team against a top side, down to ten men and carrying a lot of niggles coming into the game. But our players are outstanding.

"We have assembled a strong squad and if the last two performances, this week against Derry and last week against Rovers, there's nothing that we fear out there, in terms of how we went about our jobs, I back our boys in any game in this league this year.”