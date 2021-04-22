Declan Devine leaves post as Derry City manager ‘by mutual consent’ 

Derry City are on the hunt for a new manager after they today parted company with Declan Devine.

Derry native Devine had a difficult start to the season in his second spell as City boss, pressure on his shoulders after a return of just two points from six games, and failure to beat Dundalk at home pm Tuesday led to his exit.

"Derry City FC and Declan Devine have parted company by mutual consent. The Board wish to thank Declan for his service to the Club and wish him well for the future," a club statement said.

It's likely that Paddy McCourt will be in temporary charge for Saturday's test with joint league leaders Sligo Rovers.