Bohemians have looked north in their search for a new manager as ex-Derry City boss Declan Devine has become the new man in charge at Dalymount Park.

Bohs have been on the hunt for a manager since Keith Long was sacked in August and after a frustrating recruitment process, which saw Derry assistant Alan Reynolds turn down the offer, the Gypsies have opted for Devine.

Devine was confirmed as the Gypsies boss on a two-year deal ahead of this evening's Dublin derby clash St Patrick's Athletic in the league.

A former goalkeeper, Devine (49) had two spells in charge of his hometown club Derry, leading them to an FAI Cup success in 2012, and also worked with Stephen Kenny at Dunfermline, as well as a stint on the coaching staff of the IFA.

He was dismissed by Derry after a poor run of form last season.

Derek Pender has been in charge as caretaker since Long was dismissed and will be in charge for the Dublin derby away to the Saints.