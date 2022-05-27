Dean Williams strikes late to make Bohs pay for missed chances

Dean Williams of Drogheda United celebrates after scoring his side's equaliser during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division against Bohemians. Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

After beating the champions on Monday night, Drogheda dug deep to steal a point at the death against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Jordan Flores’ excellent strike put the hosts ahead just before the break, and Bohemians had the chances to make it two in the second half.

But the visitors’ persistence paid off as Dean Williams’ late goal earned a point for Kevin Doherty’s side. Bohs switched off as Darragh Markey’s looping ball was flicked to the net by Williams on 84 minutes.

In the first half Bohemians dominated and restricted the visitors to long balls over the top. Dawson Devoy’s early volley sailed over, before Ali Coote’s strike skimmed Sam Long’s post on 20 minutes.

Bohs deservedly broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time. Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe flicked the ball to Flores on the edge of the box, and he coolly slotted it into the bottom corner.

After the restart, Dayle Rooney’s whipped cross was cleared superbly by Ciarán Kelly. Long denied Max Murphy’s spectacular curling effort on 80 minutes, before Liam Burt cracked the crossbar minutes after. Williams was the late hero, though, as Drogheda went three games unbeaten.

BOHEMIANS – Talbot; Wilson (Feely 25, Finnerty 60), Kelly, Doherty, Murphy; Flores, Levingston, Devoy; Coote (Mallon 88), Junior (Omochere 60), Burt.

DROGHEDA UNITED – Long; Weir, Roughan, Cowan (Poynton 46); Rooney, Nugent (Foley 68), Grimes (Brennan 68), Deegan, Clarke; Lyons (Williams 57), Heeney.

REF – S Grant