Dean Williams strikes late to deny Bohs three points in Drogheda

Dean Williams was the late hero for Drogheda United as Bohemians were denied a second victory in four days despite a largely dominant performance on the banks of the Boyne.

Restored to the starting line up at Head In The Game Park, Dawson Devoy opened his account for the campaign from the penalty spot as Bohemians were rewarded for a strong start. James Clarke was penalised for handball and Devoy produced an unerring strike from 12 yards.

Drogheda came close to levelling when James Talbot saved from Georgie Poynton and then Darragh Nugent. As the hosts increased their stake in both possession and territory, Keith Long’s side remained dangerous on the break.

Drogheda mustered nothing in the second half until their 87th minute equaliser. Bohs inability to force a second goal was fully capitalised on. The side from Phibsborough went closest through Grant Horton, but his header was wide.

The hosts worked the ball down the left and Williams had space on the edge of the area to find the bottom corner and send the home crowd delirious.

DROGHEDA - Long; Quinn, Roughan, Cowan (Weir, 77), Massey; Deegan, Clarke; Poynton, Nugent (Brennan, 61), Rooney (Grimes, 69); Lyons (Williams, 61).

BOHEMIANS - Talbot; Murphy, Horton, Kelly, Wilson; Coote (Flores, 70), Levingston, Devoy; Twardek (Ogedi-Uzokwe, 80), Omochere, Burt.

REF – Paul McLaughlin