Deadly Doyle duo on target as Pat’s go top of the table

Mark Doyle of St Patrick's Athletic, 14, celebrates with team-mate Billy King after scoring their side's second goal during their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division vicotry over UCD at Richmond Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Doyles, Eoin and Mark, delivered the goals to put St Patrick’s Athletic top of the table with a third successive win as they had too much for UCD.

Though some slack defending afforded UCD scoreable chances for Dylan Duffy and Colm Whelan, St Pat’s dominance told on 34 minutes.

Having collected Chris Forrester’s weighted pass on the right, Darragh Burns got a ricochet back off his initial cross to whip another ball across goal for Eoin Doyle to dive in and force it to the net off his chest.

And but for frantic defending by College, Doyle would have had a second right on the blow of the break.

Having stolen a half a yard at the near post to get a flick header to Billy King’s corner, any Doyle celebrations were denied by Sam Todd being superbly positioned to head off the line.

While Eoin Doyle again remained the big threat into the second half, it was his namesake Mark who doubled St Pat’s lead on 58 minutes.

King was again involved as his cross was headed away by John Ryan.

It dropped only as far as Eoin Doyle who chested it down onto his right foot to drill a drive to the bottom corner from just outside the box for a composed finish.

St Pat’s – Anang; Scott, Redmond, Grivosti, Bermingham (Breslin, 36); Forrester, O’Reilly; Burns (McClelland, 84), King (Owolabi, 65), M Doyle; E Doyle (Coughlan, 84).

UCD – Healy; Osam, Yoro, Todd, Ryan (Dunne 74); Keaney (Caffrey, 62); Kerrigan (Gill, 84), Brennan (Higgins, 74), Verdon, Duffy (Norris, 84); Whelan.

Ref – R Matthews.