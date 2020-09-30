De Vries sees Sligo go fourth and prosper

Sligo Rovers boosted their European ambitions with a dramatic win at home to Derry City.

Ryan de Vries proved the hero, benefitting from some hesitancy in the Derry backline with four minutes left to flick the ball to the net.

The win moves the Bit O' Red back to fourth in the table, and leaves Derry without a win in four games.

All the action in the first half came along the same flank, with Derry left-winger Walter Figueira starting brightly before Sligo right-winger Jesse Devers became the game's most attacking threat.

Elsewhere around the pitch, the game was littered with sloppy passing in difficult conditions, and De Vries was particularly sharp to capitalise on Derry mistakes, as he twice turned over possession to create chances for Jesse Devers.

Devers, however, first failed to hit the target before being denied superbly by Peter Cherrie.

Rovers created another great chance eight minutes after the restart. Former Derry striker Ogedi-Uzokwe linked up with Coughlan at the edge of the box, and his pass found the inrushing Niall Morahan, who saw his low effort flash the wrong side of the post.

Derry finally threatened after the hour, as captain Conor McCormack released substitute Steven Mallon into the box, but he pulled his shot across the face of goal and wide.

And they should have plundered the opening goal with 10 minutes left, as substitute Ibrahim Meite crossed for Figueira but somehow the ball rebounded off the post and away to safety.

And they were left to rue that miss, when De Vries scrambled the ball home for a vital winner.

SLIGO - McGinty, Noone, Buckley, Penninkangas, Donelon (Cooper 81), Seymore, Morahan, Devers (Banks 84), De Vries, Ogedi-Uzokwe, Coughlan.

DERRY - Cherrie, Cole, Toal, McJannett, Coll, McCormack, Dunwoody (Harkin 84), Hammil, Malone (Mallon 60), Figueira, Akintunde (Meite 73).

REF - N Doyle.

Irish Independent