DCC chief Owen Keegan favourable towards Richmond Park redevelopment with Shelbourne set to remain at Tolka Park

St Patrick's Athletic players makes their way onto the pitch at Richmond Park in Inchicore, Dublin 8.

Shelbourne's wish to remain at Tolka Park looks set to be granted after Dublin City Council CEO Owen Keegan recommended the abandoning of plans to rezone the ground for residential use.

And, in a new development, Keegan has also indicated that the DCC are favourably disposed towards a submission from St Patrick's Athletic looking for help with the renovation of their Richmond Park base.

It is proposed that Tolka Park and Richmond Park be added to the Dalymount Park project under the same heading in a New City Development Plan that will be debated across the year before decisions on implementation in October.

Keegan lays out his opinion on the best course of action in a draft document that reviews the 2016-2022 plans and then looks ahead to 2022-2028.

Under Section 10.5.8 - Sport, Recreation and Play - there is a significant proposed amendment to the previous plan which was Dalymount focused.

It now reads that the aim is 'to redevelop Dalymount Park, Tolka Park, and St Patrick's Athletic FC Richmond Park soccer stadia providing enhanced sporting recreational and community ameneties and as part of the development plan to celebrate the rich sporting history of these sites.'

Keegan's report explains the change in stance, and indicates submissions in support of retaining Tolka for sporting and recreational use were taken on board.

The cash strapped state of Bohs and Shels led to a scenario where the DCC bought both Dalymount and Tolka with a view to using the funds from the rezoning of the latter for the creation of a new Dalymount which would be groundshared.

However, an independent 'Save Tolka Park' group launched a campaign against the proposal last year and a new board at Shels threw their weight behind the initiative.

Submissions to the DCC included reference to the importance of women's football and the belief that four senior teams (Shels and Bohs men and women) playing out of one venue would be unworkable.

In response, Keegan says: "Dublin City Council acquired both Tolka Park and Dalymount Park in order to ensure that both clubs, which were struggling post-recession, could be retained in the city.

"The intention was to develop one municipal stadium capable of accommodating both football clubs. Given the strong heritage, including international matches associated with Dalymount, both clubs and DCC agreed that the new municipal stadium should be at Dalymount, to be partly funded by the disposal of the Tolka Park grounds.

"However, more recently Shelbourne have indicated to the City Council that they are exploring options which will include plans to utilise Tolka Park for football/sports use.

"Having regard to these circumstances and the zoning in the Draft Plan is for Z9: To preserve, provide and improve recreational amenity, open space and ecosystem services the Chief Executive is not recommending that the zoning of the site be changed to a residential/ mixed use zoning objective.

"It is recommended that existing objective G1051 (Dalymount Park) be expanded to include Tolka Park."

His response then broadens out to detail a request from Inchicore for assistance.

"The Chief Executive notes the submission from St. Patrick’s Athletic FC Richmond Road and its plans to redevelop the existing football stadium," continues the response. "It is similarly considered appropriate to include St. Patrick’s Athletics FC Richmond Road under Objective GIO15 to supports its redevelopment."

The Saints have been the forgotten club in Dublin in terms of stadium advancements, and were aggrieved in 2019 when the DCC overlooked their plans to take over land at St Michael's Estate in Inchicore and build a new stadium, town centre and housing and retail facilities on the site.

Instead, the authorities pressed ahead with using the site for a new 'cost rental' housing development.

The Saints have not made any recent statements about plans for ground improvements, and Keegan's missive offers no detail on what is proposed.