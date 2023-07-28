Dayle Rooney the hero for Drogheda as Sligo let two-goal lead slip

Drogheda United 2 Sligo Rovers 2

Dayle Rooney earned Drogheda United a share of the spoils at Weavers Park as Sligo Rovers threw away a two-goal second-half advantage.

Stefan Radosavljevic’s first-half strike and Conor Keeley’s own goal looked to have relieved some of the growing pressure on John Russell.

The Faroese had won Sligo’s penalty in last week’s FAI Cup defeat at the same venue but even that goal was scarcely deserved. They were insipid last week but much improved, at least in the first half, this time.

Kailin Barlow was denied by a decent Andrew Wogan stop early on and Max Mata was central to so much of what was good about the visitors’ performance.

The opening goal was the culmination of a fine team move, shifting the ball from back to front. Barlow’s over-the-shoulder pass played in David Cawley. The veteran shot across Wogan but his effort smacked off the post. Radosavljevic was on hand to lash in the loose ball.

Keeley, so often a pillar in the United rearguard, headed into his own net to hand Sligo a two-goal lead just prior to the hour mark. They were firmly in command until Adam Foley’s sixth goal in seven games hauled the hosts back into the contest.

In truth, it was a concession of Sligo’s own making. Neither Luke McNicholas or Nando Pijnaker dealt with a harmless ball forward and the in-form forward gleefully took advantage.

Foley made the equaliser, producing a pinpoint cross onto Warren Davis’ head. The teenager's effort was off-target but Rooney followed in at the back post.

DROGHEDA UTD - Wogan; Heeney, Adegboyega, Keeley, Weir; Deegan, Noone (McNally, 63); Foley, Markey, Rooney; Robinson (Davis, 63).

SLIGO ROVERS - McNicholas; Brannefalk, Mahon (Buckley, 46), Pijnaker, Morahan; Bolger, Cawley (Finnerty, 90+6), Browning; Barlow (Liivak, 46), Radosavljevic (Martelo, 74); Mata.

REFEREE – Paul McLaughlin