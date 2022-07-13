Dawson Devoy aims to take career to ‘next level’ with MK Dons move

Dawson Devoy says the decision to leave Bohemians for MK Dons was a necessary step to bring his career to the ‘next level.’

The Ireland U-21 midfielder has completed his move to the League One side after turning down a switch in January.

Independent.ie reported last week that MK Dons were preparing another attempt to recruit the Ashbourne lad and that scenario has come to pass with the clubs agreeing a transfer for an undisclosed fee.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Devoy said after signing a long-term deal.

“It’s been a long time coming but I’m happy to get the deal done and I am looking forward to getting started.

“I enjoyed my time at Bohs but if I want to take my career to the next level, this is the right move for me. Everyone I spoke to about here said how it’s a really good, family club and I have seen that myself already.

“I can’t wait to get going here in England. The stadium is unbelievable and I can’t ask for a better place to play. It’s a good group here and one that looks like its going places – I can’t get wait to get going.”

Devoy will link up with Darragh Burns who signed from St Patrick’s Athletic earlier this month but his short-term future is tied in with MK’s recruitment plans.

Other clubs in the UK have been sounded out about the possibility of taking Devoy on a short-term loan but it’s unclear if that scenario will come to pass.

“There will be a period of transition as he moves away from Ireland and settles here in England but he will have the support of the staff and his teammates throughout that process,” said MK Dons boss Liam Manning.