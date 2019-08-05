David Parkhouse sent Derry City to their second League Cup final in two years scoring all four goals against Waterford at the Brandywell.

David Parkhouse nets all four goals as Derry City go through to EA Sports Cup final

The teenage striker took his tally for the season to 16 in all competitions, and made it seven goals in eight days to sink Alan Reynolds’ team at the end of a scintillating cup tie.

Waterford were gifted the opening goal midway through the first half when Darren Cole’s header backwards sold Nathan Gartside short and winger Walter Figueira nipped in ahead of the goalkeeper before rolling the ball into the net.

The hosts were level right on half-time when Tom Holland foolishly barged Barry McNamee to the ground inside the area and referee Rob Rogers pointed to the penalty spot. Parkhouse immediately placed the ball on the spot and fired home his fourth goal in a week to the relief of the hosts.

It was Derry who scored the crucial goal on 70 minutes and it was another brilliant moment for Parkhouse who received the ball from Michael McCrudden 25 yards from goal before driving past Matthew Connor.

But Waterford hit back with just six minutes remaining to take the game to extra time when Figueira struck from six yards.

City took the lead for a second time in extra-time, McDonagh’s sensational cross putting it on a plate for Parkhouse who bundled the ball in from close range to complete his hat trick.

The Blues’ task then became even more difficult when Robert Slevin fouled Jack Malone and was sent off for a second bookable offence.

This semi-final ended as a contest just after the restart when Jack Malone’s cross was turned in by Parkhouse.

Derry City: Gartside, Cole, Gilchrist, Toal, Coll, Harkin (Malone 88), Bruna, Gillespie (Sloggett 62’), McNamee (McCrudden 62), McDonagh, Parkhouse (Delap 109).

Waterford: Connor, Slevin, Feely, Browne, Kouogun, Luney, Holland (Lynch 106), Elbouzedi (Galvin 36), Duggan (Chvedukas 74), Figueira, O’Connor (Walsh 109).

Referee: R Rogers.

Online Editors