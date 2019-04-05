David Parkhouse double clinches derby spoils for Derry City
Finn Harps 2 Derry City 3
David Parkhouse struck gold for Derry City against 10-man Finn Harps in a fiery north-west derby.
Parkhouse’s late double, in front of 2,228, put Declan Devine’s Candystripes into third spot for 24 hours at least.
The opening blow arrived eight minutes into the second half when Adrian Delap crashed in off the Harps crossbar from 12 yards.
Delap was a replacement late in the first half for former Harps captain Ciaran Coll, who was carried off on a stretcher after being chopped down by a reckless Colm Deasy challenge. Deasy was sent off by referee Neil Doyle and could have few complaints.
Harps were level 16 minutes from the end as Nathan Boyle shot home.
But Parkhouse’s late double clinched a derby win for Derry, Mike Place converting a penalty for the hosts with the last kick of the game.
Finn Harps – Gallagher; Logue, Cowan, Todd; Deasy, Kavanagh, Borg, McNamee, O’Reilly; McAleer; Boyle (Place 82).
Derry City – Gartside; McDermott (Cole 57), Toal, Gilchrist, Coll (Delap 41 (Stokes 85)); McDonagh, Sloggett, Harkin, Junior; McNamee; Parkhouse.
Ref – N Doyle.
