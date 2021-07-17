David McMillan the difference in Dundalk's win over Finn Harps

David McMillan, 29, of Dundalk celebrates with team-mates Raivis Jurkovskis and Darragh Leahy after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Finn Harps at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Dundalk had David McMillan to thank for a winning return to SSE Airtrcity League Premier Division action as they condemned Finn Harps to yet another defeat at Oriel Park.

Vinny Perth’s team had last week off from domestic duty as they navigated past Welsh side Newtown AFC in the Europa Conference.

With old foes Levadia Tallinn to come this Thursday, Dundalk managed to snare the victory that meant they leapfrog Derry City into the top six.

McMillan found the net from close range after Latvian international Raivis Jurkovskis saw his shot saved by Harps’ Mark McGinley.

The chance was created by a stunning piece of solo play by Derry-bound playmaker Patrick McEleney, who glided past five Harps defenders on the edge of the area before laying off to the full back.