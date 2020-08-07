David McMillan calls for quick clarity on venue after European draw is made

David McMillan has called for clarity on Dundalk’s European status as soon as possible after Sunday’s first round draw.

Vinny Perth’s side will learn the identity of their first round Champions League opponents on Sunday but will then have to wait and see whether Government rules will allow them to play their designated opponent.

Special permission will be required whether it’s a home or away tie and there could be complications in seeking a neutral venue.

Dundalk also aren’t sure if Oriel Park will meet UEFA’s Covid-19 requirements and the FAI have told them they can use the Aviva Stadium if there are issues.

"You would hope there’s some sort of decision at FAI or Government level quickly," said McMillan. "We don’t want to be wondering about what’s happening three or four days before a game."

The 31-year-old returned to Dundalk last week after a two and a half year stay in Scotland and spoke about his mixed experiences overseas in a lengthy interview on the LOI Weekly podcast. He sustained an injury on his St Johnstone debut and found it hard to get a sustained run in the side.

McMillan was sent on loan to League One side Falkirk last term, but explained that the depth of standard in Scotland was far greater than at home.

"Falkirk are a big club," he said. "There are a lot of players in that division who are half a decent season away from moving right back up again," said McMillan.

"The pool of players is a lot bigger than we've got here. I suppose they don't have GAA but everything in Scotland is geared towards football and there's great strength and depth across the board, in terms of the standard of the leagues."

McMillan is back in action this evening when Dundalk travel to take on Bohemians but he concedes he will have to play second fiddle behind Patrick Hoban for the time being.

Online Editors