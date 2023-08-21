David Hurley’s brace fires Galway past UCD

UCD 1 Galway Utd 5

Killian Brouder of Galway United attempts an overhead kick during last night's FAI Cup second round clash with UCD. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

David Hurley scored a cracking brace as Galway United returned to the UCD Bowl to book their place in the draw for the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup.

John Caulfield’s side had led 2-0 at half-time on Friday when this second round clash was abandoned due to heavy rain. Galway started better and on five minutes Ronan Manning’s sublime pass saw bustling striker Wassim Aouachria spin off UCD skipper Jack Keaney to run through and score with a deft dink over Kian Moore.

Galway extended their lead on 16 minutes when, from 25 yards out, Manning rolled a free-kick to David Hurley, who smashed it low through the breaking wall and past Moore.

But any notions of a comeback were scuppered as Galway added a third goal 37 minutes. Manning rolled another free-kick to Hurley who this time rifled a drive to the roof of Moore’s net for his 18th goal of the season.

The tie was then over in first-half stoppage time when a Manning free -kick caused chaos in the UCD box before Manning himself arrived into the area to calmly side foot home.

Rob Manley headed home Galway’s fifth after the break before UCD’s consolation arrived from an Oisin O’Reilly own goal three minutes from time.

UCD: Moore; Gallagher, Keaney, Osam (Dempsey, 68); Barr (Behan, 54), Keane, Verdon (Higgins, 54), Wells; Brennan; Norris (Doyle, 68), Kinsella-Bishop (Raggett, 70).

GALWAY UTD: Clarke; O’Connor, Slevin, Brouder, Donelon (O’Reilly, h-t); Hurley, Borden (Nugent, 67); McCarthy (Lomboto, 75), Walsh (Dervin, 75), Manning; Aouachria (Manley, 67).

REF: Rob Harvey (Dublin).