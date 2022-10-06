David Harrington’s move to Everton delayed as Cork keeper undergoes shoulder surgery

Everton’s move for Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington has been delayed until the Ireland U-21 netminder undergoes shoulder surgery in November.

The Toffees followed up on interest in Harrington with bids that were knocked back before the close of the August transfer window.

However, it’s understood that Everton came back with another bid in the region of €100,000 up front including add-ons last month and a deal was effectively agreed in principle with a view to completion at the end of the Irish season.

But that has been complicated by Harrington damaging his shoulder, and he is booked in for surgery next month.

He picked up the injury with Cork, and then subsequently had to withdraw from the Ireland U-21 squad for their crunch playoff with Israel.

Any deal is subject to the completion of a medical and Everton want to assess how the 22-year-old has responded to treatment before confirming any deal.

It’s anticipated that Harrington will be out of action for in the region of three months after the operation.

Cork can effectively seal promotion to the Premier Division if they defeat Wexford tomorrow and Harrington was keen to stick around until the end of the season and complete the job but this setback will prevent him from contributing to the final push.