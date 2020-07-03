Daryl Murphy on verge of homecoming with Waterford linked to the ex-Ireland international

Waterford FC are in the running to sign former Ireland striker Daryl Murphy to boost their ambitions of securing European football for next season.

Murphy (37) is a free agent as he's out of contract with Bolton Wanderers. They were relegated to League Two and while new manager Ian Evatt has said he will speak to members of the existing squad, Murphy is expected to move on and return to Ireland for family reasons.

The striker scored 30 goals in three and a half seasons with hometown club Waterford between 2002 and 2005, after an earlier spell with Luton Town, and from Waterford earned a move to Sunderland.

Read More

He went on to star for Celtic, Ipswich Town, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest before a 2019 move to Bolton. Fellow Deise man Brian Murphy came back to Ireland and joined Waterford at the start of this season after a long spell in England and now namesake Daryl could follow the same path.

Waterford have yet to appoint a new manager to replace Alan Reynolds, who quit last month, but it's believed that Blues officials have been tracking Murphy and want him to play a part in the second half of the season with other moves on the transfer market expected.

With six points from the four games played before Covid-19 halted the season, Waterford were mid-table but only three points off third place and Blues owner Lee Power has set European qualification as a target for the rest of the season.

Online Editors