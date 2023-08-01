Daryl Horgan completes move back to Dundalk in major boost for League of Ireland side

The Galway native, who won three league titles in his previous spell with the club, was a free agent following his exit at the end of last season from Wycombe Wanderers. A number of clubs in Ireland were chasing the 30-year-old who also had offers from the UK but former team-mate Stephen O’Donnell, now manager at Dundalk, has been able to lure Horgan back to Oriel Park.

"Dundalk FC is absolutely delighted to announce that Daryl Horgan has returned to the club,” the club said on Tuesday night.

Horgan will not be eligible for the second leg of their Europa Conference League tie at home to Icelandic side KA on Thursday but Dundalk hope to have his international clearance in time for him to feature in Sunday’s league game at home to Shelbourne. The domestic transfer window closed last week but as Horgan was a free agent in the UK, he's allowed to sign.

Speaking before the deal was completed, O’Donnell said he expected Horgan to make a big impression on his return, Dundalk hoping to extend their run in Europe and also challenge for the league and FAI Cup. “I think he would have a massive impact on the pitch and also from an environment point of view in the dressing room.”

Horgan had spells with Salthill Devon, Galway United and Cork City before a 2014 move to Dundalk which saw him win three league titles and one FAI Cup medal as well as qualification for the Europa League group stage, that form leading to a call-up to the Ireland squad under Martin O’Neill and a move to Preston. After two seasons at Deepdale he moved to Scottish side Hibernian, then lining out for Wycombe and Stevenage.

He made his senior Ireland debut in 2017, while a Preston player and made his competitive debut as a sub for Callum Robinson in a 4-1 loss to Wales in 2018. His former Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny used Horgan for the first time in a 0-0 draw with Wales in 2020 and he was capped for the last time in a 3-0 win away to Azerbaijan in 2021.