Darragh Markey seals points for Drogheda United in win over old club St Patrick’s Athletic

Drogheda United 2, St Patrick’s Athletic 1

DARRAGH MARKEY condemned his former side St Patrick’s Athletic to defeat at Weavers Park as his dramatic 94th-minute winner proved the perfect way to for Drogheda United to sign off for the mid-season break.

Drogheda’s victory is one of the shocks of the season thus far as since Jon Daly took over the Pat’s first team, he has won six of seven games.

Adam Foley’s opener was stunningly executed – from Dayle Rooney’s arced, outside-of-the-boot pass to Foley’s first-time volley.

Pat’s were handed a route back to parity, however, when referee Paul McLaughlin whistled for a foul on Chris Forrester, who converted the spot-kick.

But the Dubliners did not have the second half their own way. Freddie Draper forced a save from Dean Lyness, while Foley twice had an opportunity to shoot on goal. Neither attempt came close to matching his earlier effort.

What seemed Drogheda’s best chance arrived when Rooney’s top-corner bound effort was tipped over the bar by Lyness.

However, there was time for a dramatic late breakaway with Markey applying the finishing touch.

DROGHEDA UTD – Wogan; Ahui, Adegboyega, Keeley, Weir; Deegan, Brennan; Foley (Heeney 84), Markey, Rooney; Draper.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC – Lyness; Curtis, Lewis (Brockbank 79), McGrath, Breslin; Lennon, Forrester, Timmermans (Murphy 55); Carty (Melia 79), Lonergan (E Doyle, 64), M Doyle (McCormack 64).

REF – P McLaughlin