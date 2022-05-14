Darragh Burns rescues point for St Pat’s in Sligo

There was little to separate fourth-placed St Pat's from fifth-placed Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Former Saints striker Aidan Keena scored his seventh goal of the season to put the hosts in front ten minutes before half-time.

However, the lively Darragh Burns deservedly equalised for the Saints just six minutes after the restart.

The Saints have now claimed five points from three consecutive away games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division to go level on points with Dundalk, while Sligo are now winless in four league games since their April 23 win over Drogheda United.