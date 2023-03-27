Danny Searle ‘relieved of his duties’ at Waterford

Danny Searle has been relieved of his duties

Danny Searle has been “relieved of his duties” as head coach of Waterford FC, the club have confirmed.

Despite signing a new long-term contract last November, the First Division club have decided to relieve Searle of his duties after winning two of their opening five First Division games, as the club sit 10 points off leaders Galway United.

First Team coach Brian Murphy will take charge of the team in the interim, as the search for Searle’s replacement begins.

Searle arrived at the club last June and led the side to an FAI Cup semi-final, where they were defeated by Shelbourne, as well as the play-off final last November, in which they lost to UCD.

This season however, the 44-year-old has overseen a slow start with draws against Longford Town and Bray Wanderers coming either side of a home defeat against Galway United. His final game came in last week’s 2-1 defeat to Cork City in the Munster Senior Cup semi-final.

“Waterford Football Club can confirm Danny Searle has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach,” said the club in a statement on Monday morning.

“Everyone at Waterford FC would like to place on record their thanks to Danny for his hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

“The search for his replacement will begin immediately, with Brian Murphy taking charge of the first team in the interim period.”

Waterford host Finn Harps in the First Division this Friday.